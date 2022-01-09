Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.87. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 35.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 40.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.81. 6,332,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $94.18 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

