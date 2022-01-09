Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) PT Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 522,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 844,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.