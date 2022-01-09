Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 5.8%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.75. 23,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,906,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $123,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

