Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Arcos Dorados worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

