Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $151,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after buying an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after buying an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,630,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

