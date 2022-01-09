Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.64. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
