Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.64. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.