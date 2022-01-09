Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.68. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 12,609 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.
