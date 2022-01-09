Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.68. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 12,609 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

