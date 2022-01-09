ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

