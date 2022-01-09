Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 391 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Shares of HD stock opened at $393.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.96 and its 200 day moving average is $354.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $411.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

