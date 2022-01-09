Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average is $205.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

