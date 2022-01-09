Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $189.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.86 and its 200-day moving average is $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.77 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.