Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $22,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.