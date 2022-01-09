Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.66 and a 200 day moving average of $189.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.85.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

