Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 451 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $379.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.