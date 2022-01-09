Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report sales of $35.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 162,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

