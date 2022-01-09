Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

