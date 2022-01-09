AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($134.75) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.75) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.02) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.49) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.28) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,399 ($113.18) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33). The company has a market cap of £130.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,625.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,584.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

