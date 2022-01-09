Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.60) price objective on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of several other reports. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 488 ($6.58).

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 431 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 407.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.83. The company has a market cap of £595.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 256 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.08%.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.47), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,825.76).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

