ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.33.

ATA opened at C$51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.38. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$21.67 and a 1-year high of C$52.62. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

