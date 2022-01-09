Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,747,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,664,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.21. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

