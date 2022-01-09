Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 221 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 175.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $9,200,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,543,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

NYSE:WSM opened at $150.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.36 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

