Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

