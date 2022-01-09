Auto (AUTO) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $28.54 million and $2.44 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $538.53 or 0.01281413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

