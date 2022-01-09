Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.32. 1,178,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,729. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

