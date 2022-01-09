Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,519 shares of company stock worth $13,486,698 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

