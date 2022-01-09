Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,909. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.