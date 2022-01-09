Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.2% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

