Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) vs. Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Critical Contrast

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare and Signify Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00 Signify Health 0 4 6 0 2.60

Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 110.89%. Signify Health has a consensus price target of $31.22, indicating a potential upside of 141.10%. Given Signify Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Signify Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Signify Health $610.60 million 3.61 -$14.50 million N/A N/A

Aveanna Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Signify Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Signify Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Signify Health -2.23% 5.78% 3.10%

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Signify Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

