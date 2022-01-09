Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

