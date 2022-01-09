Avestar Capital LLC Buys 645 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 207,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 79.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 34.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

