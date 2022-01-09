Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

