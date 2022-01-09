Avestar Capital LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 182.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total value of $1,950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,254.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,321.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.