Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avient by 52.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 172.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avient by 602.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

AVNT stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

