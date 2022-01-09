AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut AVROBIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

