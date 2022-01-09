Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.