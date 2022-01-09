Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 5.3%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $68.35. 1,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.