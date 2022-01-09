AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AZZ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 78,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. AZZ’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

