B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 353.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

