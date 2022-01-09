Banano (BAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $135,815.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $135,815.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063960 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,967 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,071,423 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.