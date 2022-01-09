Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $268,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 312.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 90,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

