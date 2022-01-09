Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.