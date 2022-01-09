Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Banner has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

