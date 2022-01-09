Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

