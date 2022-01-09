Barclays Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $232.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target upped by Barclays from $227.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.94.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average is $181.01. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.