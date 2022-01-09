Barclays Increases ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $60.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

ZIM opened at $56.58 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

