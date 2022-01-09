Barclays Trims Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Target Price to 490.00

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from 500.00 to 490.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AIAPF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Ascential has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

