Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

MCI opened at $15.70 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.