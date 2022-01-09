Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 99,851 Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) by 638.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,851 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

PTIC opened at $9.81 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

