Basso Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,884 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 298.9% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 752,598 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

