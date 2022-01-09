Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOL opened at $9.78 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

